Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 27 showcases the Vegas Golden Knights and the Dallas Stars squaring off at 8:00 PM ET on ABC, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights are up 3-1 in the series.

You can follow the action on ABC, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS as the Golden Knights square off against the Stars.

Golden Knights Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ABC, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Stars vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Stars vs. Golden Knights Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 5/25/2023 Stars Golden Knights 3-2 (F/OT) DAL 5/23/2023 Stars Golden Knights 4-0 VEG 5/21/2023 Golden Knights Stars 3-2 (F/OT) VEG 5/19/2023 Golden Knights Stars 4-3 (F/OT) VEG 4/8/2023 Stars Golden Knights 2-1 (F/SO) DAL

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars give up 2.6 goals per game (215 in total), the third-fewest in the NHL.

The Stars are seventh in the league in scoring (281 goals, 3.4 per game).

In their past 10 matchups, the Stars have gone 5-3-2 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Stars have allowed 33 goals (3.3 per game) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a three goals-per-game average (30 total) over that time.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jason Robertson 82 46 63 109 66 62 0% Jamie Benn 82 33 45 78 48 55 60% Joe Pavelski 82 28 49 77 57 32 53.3% Roope Hintz 73 37 38 75 38 26 52% Miro Heiskanen 79 11 62 73 65 53 -

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Golden Knights are allowing 225 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank 11th in league play.

The Golden Knights' 267 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the 14th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

In their last 10 matchups, the Golden Knights are 7-2-1 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Golden Knights have given up 27 goals (2.7 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.5 goals-per-game average (35 total) over that span.

Golden Knights Key Players