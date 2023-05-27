Wyatt Johnston and the Dallas Stars are facing the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, on Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. Thinking about a bet on Johnston in the Stars-Golden Knights game? Use our stats and information below.

Wyatt Johnston vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +290)

Stars vs Golden Knights Game Info

Johnston Season Stats Insights

In 82 games this season, Johnston has a plus-minus of +6, while averaging 15:28 on the ice per game.

Johnston has scored a goal in 23 of 82 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In 36 of 82 games this season, Johnston has registered a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

Johnston has posted an assist in a game 16 times this season in 82 games played, including multiple assists once.

Johnston has an implied probability of 44.4% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is a 25.6% chance of Johnston having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Johnston Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights are 11th in goals allowed, giving up 225 total goals (2.7 per game) in the NHL.

The team's +42 goal differential ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Vegas 82 Games 7 41 Points 1 24 Goals 1 17 Assists 0

