Sunday's game features the Houston Astros (30-21) and the Oakland Athletics (10-44) clashing at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum (on May 28) at 4:07 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 6-4 win for the Astros.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Cristian Javier (5-1) to the mound, while Luis Medina (0-3) will take the ball for the Athletics.

Astros vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 28, 2023 at 4:07 PM ET

Sunday, May 28, 2023 at 4:07 PM ET

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California

Astros vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Astros 6, Athletics 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Discover More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Astros have a record of 8-1.

In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

The Astros are 2-3-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

This season, the Astros have been favored 36 times and won 21, or 58.3%, of those games.

Houston is 6-2 this season when entering a game favored by -250 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for the Astros.

Houston has scored the 20th-most runs in the majors this season with 224 (4.4 per game).

The Astros have the top team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.22).

Astros Schedule