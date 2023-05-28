Brent Rooker and Yordan Alvarez are two of the players with prop bets on the table when the Oakland Athletics and the Houston Astros square off at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Sunday (first pitch at 4:07 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Astros vs. Athletics Game Info

When: Sunday, May 28, 2023 at 4:07 PM ET

Sunday, May 28, 2023 at 4:07 PM ET Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Cristian Javier Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Javier Stats

Cristian Javier (5-1) will take the mound for the Astros, his 11th start of the season.

He's going for his fifth straight quality start.

Javier has pitched five or more innings in 10 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 26-year-old ranks 21st in ERA (3.07), fifth in WHIP (.955), and 19th in K/9 (9.8).

Javier Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Brewers May. 22 6.0 4 1 1 5 1 vs. Cubs May. 16 6.0 2 1 1 5 2 at Angels May. 10 6.0 3 2 2 11 1 at Mariners May. 5 7.0 3 3 3 8 2 vs. Phillies Apr. 29 5.2 7 3 3 6 1

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Cristian Javier's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Yordan Alvarez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Alvarez Stats

Alvarez has 46 hits with 11 doubles, 12 home runs, 27 walks and 46 RBI.

He's slashed .288/.402/.581 on the year.

Alvarez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Athletics May. 27 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 at Athletics May. 26 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 at Brewers May. 24 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Brewers May. 23 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 at Brewers May. 22 3-for-4 3 2 5 9

Alex Bregman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Bregman Stats

Alex Bregman has seven doubles, a triple, six home runs, 28 walks and 27 RBI (46 total hits). He's also stolen one base.

He has a .236/.336/.374 slash line on the year.

Bregman has picked up at least one hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .381 with two doubles, a walk and five RBI.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Athletics May. 27 3-for-4 1 0 3 4 0 at Athletics May. 26 2-for-4 2 0 1 2 0 at Brewers May. 24 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Brewers May. 23 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Brewers May. 22 2-for-6 2 0 1 2 0

Bet on player props for Yordan Alvarez, Alex Bregman or other Astros players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Oakland Athletics

Brent Rooker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Rooker Stats

Rooker has 43 hits with eight doubles, 11 home runs, 25 walks and 32 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashing .267/.372/.522 on the year.

Rooker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros May. 27 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Astros May. 26 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Mariners May. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Mariners May. 24 1-for-1 0 0 0 1 0 at Mariners May. 23 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Esteury Ruiz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Ruiz Stats

Esteury Ruiz has 57 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, a home run, eight walks and 22 RBI. He's also stolen 27 bases.

He has a .269/.329/.354 slash line so far this year.

Ruiz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros May. 27 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros May. 26 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1 at Mariners May. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Mariners May. 24 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 1 at Mariners May. 23 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1

Bet on player props for Brent Rooker, Esteury Ruiz or other Athletics players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.