The Houston Astros and Jose Altuve, who went 3-for-5 with a home run and an RBI last time out, battle Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins at Minute Maid Park, Monday at 4:10 PM ET.

Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Jose Altuve At The Plate

  • Altuve is batting .370 with three doubles, a home run and four walks.
  • Altuve is batting .450 with one homer during his last games and is on a six-game hitting streak.
  • Altuve has gotten at least one hit in 85.7% of his games this year (six of seven), with multiple hits three times (42.9%).
  • He has gone deep in one of seven games, and in 3.2% of his plate appearances.
  • Altuve has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
  • In four games this year (57.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 4
2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (100.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (75.0%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (75.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (25.0%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff paces the league.
  • The Twins' 3.43 team ERA ranks second across all league pitching staffs.
  • Twins pitchers combine to allow 50 home runs (0.9 per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
  • Gray makes the start for the Twins, his 11th of the season. He is 4-0 with a 1.82 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 54 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the San Francisco Giants, when he tossed five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • The 33-year-old ranks first in ERA (1.82), 36th in WHIP (1.196), and eighth in K/9 (10.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
