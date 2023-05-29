Mauricio Dubon and his .378 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (56 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Minnesota Twins and Sonny Gray on May 29 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Athletics.

Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Explore More About This Game

Mauricio Dubon At The Plate

  • Dubon has 10 doubles, a triple, a home run and seven walks while batting .290.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 27th, his on-base percentage ranks 107th, and he is 123rd in the league in slugging.
  • In 75.6% of his 41 games this season, Dubon has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a home run in one of 41 games, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.
  • Dubon has driven in a run in eight games this season (19.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in 22 games this season (53.7%), including multiple runs in seven games.

Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 16
.226 AVG .343
.234 OBP .371
.242 SLG .463
1 XBH 7
0 HR 0
3 RBI 3
7/1 K/BB 9/2
1 SB 2
Home Away
18 GP 23
13 (72.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (78.3%)
4 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (34.8%)
8 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 14 (60.9%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.3%)
2 (11.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (26.1%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff ranks first in MLB.
  • The Twins' 3.43 team ERA ranks second across all league pitching staffs.
  • Twins pitchers combine to give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (50 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Gray (4-0) takes the mound for the Twins in his 11th start of the season. He has a 1.82 ERA in 54 1/3 innings pitched, with 66 strikeouts.
  • His most recent time out came on Tuesday against the San Francisco Giants, when the right-hander threw five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 33-year-old's 1.82 ERA ranks first, 1.196 WHIP ranks 36th, and 10.9 K/9 ranks eighth.
