Player props can be found for Byron Buxton and Yordan Alvarez, among others, when the Minnesota Twins visit the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Astros vs. Twins Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Yordan Alvarez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +280)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +280) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +280)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +280) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Alvarez Stats

Alvarez has 11 doubles, 14 home runs, 27 walks and 48 RBI (48 total hits).

He's slashed .284/.397/.598 so far this season.

Alvarez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Twins May. 29 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 at Athletics May. 28 2-for-5 2 2 2 8 at Athletics May. 27 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 at Athletics May. 26 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 at Brewers May. 24 0-for-3 0 0 0 0

Alex Bregman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Bregman Stats

Alex Bregman has collected 48 hits with seven doubles, a triple, six home runs and 28 walks. He has driven in 27 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashed .235/.332/.368 so far this year.

Bregman heads into this game looking to extend his five-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .381 with two doubles and four RBI.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Twins May. 29 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Athletics May. 28 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Athletics May. 27 3-for-4 1 0 3 4 0 at Athletics May. 26 2-for-4 2 0 1 2 0 at Brewers May. 24 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

Bet on player props for Yordan Alvarez, Alex Bregman or other Astros players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Joe Ryan Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Ryan Stats

The Twins will send Joe Ryan (7-1) to the mound for his 11th start this season.

In 10 starts this season, he's earned eight quality starts.

Ryan has pitched five or more innings in 10 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

The 26-year-old ranks fifth in ERA (2.21), third in WHIP (.951), and 14th in K/9 (10.3) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Ryan Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Giants May. 24 5.0 6 1 1 4 2 at Angels May. 19 6.0 7 3 2 9 1 vs. Cubs May. 13 6.0 4 0 0 10 1 at Guardians May. 7 6.0 8 2 2 4 0 at White Sox May. 2 6.0 1 0 0 7 2

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Brandon Bielak's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Byron Buxton Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Buxton Stats

Buxton has 40 hits with nine doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 25 walks. He has driven in 23 runs with six stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .225/.325/.455 so far this season.

Buxton Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Blue Jays May. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays May. 27 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Blue Jays May. 26 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants May. 24 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1 vs. Giants May. 23 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 1

Carlos Correa Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Correa Stats

Carlos Correa has 38 hits with 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs, 25 walks and 24 RBI.

He's slashed .210/.304/.381 so far this season.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Astros May. 29 0-for-5 1 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays May. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Blue Jays May. 26 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 vs. Giants May. 22 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 at Angels May. 21 1-for-4 0 0 1 2

Bet on player props for Byron Buxton, Carlos Correa or other Twins players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.