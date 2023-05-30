The Houston Astros, including Jacob Meyers (.400 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 71 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins at Minute Maid Park, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Twins.

Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
  • TV Channel: SportsNet SW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jacob Meyers? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Jacob Meyers At The Plate

  • Meyers is batting .248 with seven doubles, a triple, four home runs and 12 walks.
  • In 61.5% of his 39 games this season, Meyers has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.
  • In 10.3% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • Meyers has driven in a run in 10 games this year (25.6%), including five games with more than one RBI (12.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 15 of 39 games (38.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 13
.200 AVG .304
.273 OBP .347
.340 SLG .413
3 XBH 5
2 HR 0
6 RBI 5
18/5 K/BB 12/2
0 SB 1
Home Away
20 GP 19
11 (55.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (68.4%)
4 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (26.3%)
7 (35.0%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (42.1%)
3 (15.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.3%)
4 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (31.6%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff paces the league.
  • The Twins have the second-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.43).
  • The Twins allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (51 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Ryan makes the start for the Twins, his 11th of the season. He is 7-1 with a 2.21 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's last time out was on Wednesday against the San Francisco Giants, when he threw five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 26-year-old ranks fifth in ERA (2.21), third in WHIP (.951), and 14th in K/9 (10.3).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.