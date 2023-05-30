Jose Altuve Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Twins - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 5:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jose Altuve -- 1-for-4 with a home run and four RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Minnesota Twins, with Joe Ryan on the mound, on May 30 at 8:10 PM ET.
He racked up four RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run and a walk) in his last game against the Twins.
Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Altuve? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Jose Altuve At The Plate
- Altuve has three doubles, two home runs and five walks while hitting .355.
- Altuve will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .409 with two homers during his last games.
- Altuve has had a hit in seven of eight games this season (87.5%), including multiple hits three times (37.5%).
- He has hit a long ball in two of eight games played this season, and in 5.6% of his plate appearances.
- Altuve has driven in a run in three games this season (37.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in five of eight games (62.5%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|4
|3 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (100.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (75.0%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (75.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (25.0%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (25.0%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff ranks first in MLB.
- The Twins have a 3.43 team ERA that ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to allow 51 home runs (0.9 per game), the third-fewest in baseball.
- The Twins will send Ryan (7-1) out to make his 11th start of the season. He is 7-1 with a 2.21 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the San Francisco Giants, when he threw five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.
- This season, the 26-year-old ranks fifth in ERA (2.21), third in WHIP (.951), and 14th in K/9 (10.3) among qualifying pitchers.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.