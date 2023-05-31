The Houston Astros, including Alex Bregman (.310 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Louie Varland and the Minnesota Twins at Minute Maid Park, Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 2-for-4 in his previous game against the Twins.

Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Louie Varland

Louie Varland TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Bregman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Alex Bregman At The Plate

Bregman has seven doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 28 walks while hitting .240.

Bregman enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .429 with one homer.

Bregman has had a hit in 34 of 54 games this year (63.0%), including multiple hits 13 times (24.1%).

He has gone deep in 13.0% of his games in 2023 (seven of 54), and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

Bregman has had at least one RBI in 37.0% of his games this season (20 of 54), with more than one RBI seven times (13.0%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 27 of 54 games this year, and more than once 5 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 18 .176 AVG .242 .265 OBP .390 .230 SLG .455 2 XBH 7 1 HR 3 4 RBI 12 12/8 K/BB 5/16 0 SB 0 Home Away 27 GP 27 16 (59.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (66.7%) 5 (18.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (29.6%) 15 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (44.4%) 4 (14.8%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (11.1%) 8 (29.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 12 (44.4%)

Twins Pitching Rankings