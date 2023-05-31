Alex Bregman Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Twins - May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 6:25 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Houston Astros, including Alex Bregman (.310 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Louie Varland and the Minnesota Twins at Minute Maid Park, Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 2-for-4 in his previous game against the Twins.
Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Twins Starter: Louie Varland
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Explore More About This Game
Alex Bregman At The Plate
- Bregman has seven doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 28 walks while hitting .240.
- Bregman enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .429 with one homer.
- Bregman has had a hit in 34 of 54 games this year (63.0%), including multiple hits 13 times (24.1%).
- He has gone deep in 13.0% of his games in 2023 (seven of 54), and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Bregman has had at least one RBI in 37.0% of his games this season (20 of 54), with more than one RBI seven times (13.0%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 27 of 54 games this year, and more than once 5 times.
Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|18
|.176
|AVG
|.242
|.265
|OBP
|.390
|.230
|SLG
|.455
|2
|XBH
|7
|1
|HR
|3
|4
|RBI
|12
|12/8
|K/BB
|5/16
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|27
|16 (59.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|18 (66.7%)
|5 (18.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (29.6%)
|15 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (44.4%)
|4 (14.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (11.1%)
|8 (29.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|12 (44.4%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.9 K/9 to pace MLB.
- The Twins' 3.46 team ERA ranks second among all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (53 total, one per game).
- Varland (2-1) gets the starting nod for the Twins in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 4.24 ERA in 34 2/3 innings pitched, with 34 strikeouts.
- In his last outing on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the right-hander tossed six innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In six games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.24, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .259 against him.
