The Houston Astros (32-22) and the Minnesota Twins (28-27) will match up on Wednesday, May 31 at Minute Maid Park, with Hunter Brown getting the ball for the Astros and Louie Varland taking the hill for the Twins. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:10 PM ET.

The Astros have been listed as -185 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Twins (+150). Houston is a 1.5-run favorite (at +115 odds). The total is 8 runs for the contest (with -115 odds to hit the over and -105 odds on the under).

Astros vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Brown - HOU (5-1, 3.28 ERA) vs Varland - MIN (2-1, 4.24 ERA)

Astros vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Astros vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Astros have won 22 out of the 38 games, or 57.9%, in which they've been favored.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -185 or shorter, the Astros have a 12-4 record (winning 75% of their games).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Houston has a 64.9% chance to win.

The Astros played as the moneyline favorite in eight of their last 10 games, and they went 6-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Houston combined with its opponents to go over the total four times.

The Twins have won in six, or 30%, of the 20 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Twins have played as an underdog of +150 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

The Twins have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and have gone 2-3 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Astros vs. Twins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jose Altuve 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+230) José Abreu 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+175) Kyle Tucker 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+175) Alex Bregman 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+145) Yordan Alvarez 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+280) 0.5 (+145)

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +650 3rd 1st Win AL West -140 - 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.