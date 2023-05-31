After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros take on the Minnesota Twins (who will start Louie Varland) at 8:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Twins.

Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Twins Starter: Louie Varland
  • TV Channel: SportsNet SW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Kyle Tucker At The Plate

  • Tucker has an OPS of .786, fueled by an OBP of .350 and a team-best slugging percentage of .436 this season.
  • Tucker has picked up a hit in 35 of 53 games this year, with multiple hits 14 times.
  • He has gone deep in 13.2% of his games this year, and 3.2% of his chances at the plate.
  • In 22 games this season (41.5%), Tucker has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (17.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 18 of 53 games (34.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
19 GP 18
.246 AVG .281
.364 OBP .347
.415 SLG .453
5 XBH 5
3 HR 3
11 RBI 13
12/12 K/BB 11/8
2 SB 3
Home Away
27 GP 26
16 (59.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 19 (73.1%)
7 (25.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (26.9%)
9 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (34.6%)
4 (14.8%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (11.5%)
11 (40.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (42.3%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The Twins pitching staff ranks first in MLB with a collective 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Twins' 3.46 team ERA ranks second among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Twins allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (53 total, one per game).
  • The Twins will send Varland (2-1) to make his seventh start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.24 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the righty threw six innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • In six games this season, the 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.24, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .259 against him.
