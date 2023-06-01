Astros vs. Angels Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 1
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Thursday's contest at Minute Maid Park has the Houston Astros (32-23) matching up with the Los Angeles Angels (30-27) at 8:10 PM ET (on June 1). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-2 victory for the Astros, so it should be a tight matchup.
The probable starters are Framber Valdez (5-4) for the Astros and Reid Detmers (0-4) for the Angels.
Astros vs. Angels Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, June 1, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Astros vs. Angels Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Astros 4, Angels 3.
Total Prediction for Astros vs. Angels
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Discover More About This Game
|Astros Injury Report
|Astros vs Angels Betting Trends & Stats
|Astros vs Angels Player Props
|Astros vs Angels Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Astros vs Angels
|Astros vs Angels Odds
Astros Performance Insights
- In eight games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Astros have a record of 5-3.
- Houston and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Astros have four wins against the spread in their last eight chances.
- This season, the Astros have won 22 out of the 39 games, or 56.4%, in which they've been favored.
- Houston has entered 27 games this season favored by -145 or more and is 17-10 in those contests.
- The implied probability of a win from the Astros, based on the moneyline, is 59.2%.
- Houston has scored 246 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Astros have a 3.27 team ERA that ranks first across all league pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 27
|@ Athletics
|W 6-3
|Framber Valdez vs Austin Pruitt
|May 28
|@ Athletics
|W 10-1
|Cristian Javier vs Ken Waldichuk
|May 29
|Twins
|L 7-5
|J.P. France vs Sonny Gray
|May 30
|Twins
|W 5-1
|Brandon Bielak vs Joe Ryan
|May 31
|Twins
|L 8-2
|Hunter Brown vs Louie Varland
|June 1
|Angels
|-
|Framber Valdez vs Reid Detmers
|June 2
|Angels
|-
|Cristian Javier vs Shohei Ohtani
|June 3
|Angels
|-
|J.P. France vs Patrick Sandoval
|June 4
|Angels
|-
|Brandon Bielak vs Griffin Canning
|June 5
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Hunter Brown vs Alek Manoah
|June 6
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Framber Valdez vs Kevin Gausman
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.