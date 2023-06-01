Framber Valdez takes the mound for the Houston Astros on Thursday at Minute Maid Park against Brandon Drury and the Los Angeles Angels. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

Astros vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, June 1, 2023

Thursday, June 1, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros are 20th in MLB action with 58 total home runs.

Houston ranks 22nd in baseball with a .391 slugging percentage.

The Astros' .243 batting average ranks 19th in the majors.

Houston has the No. 20 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.5 runs per game (246 total runs).

The Astros are 20th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .315.

The Astros strike out 8.1 times per game, the seventh-fewest average in baseball.

The 10 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Houston's pitching staff paces the majors.

Houston's 3.27 team ERA leads all MLB pitching staffs.

The Astros have the fourth-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.202).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

Valdez makes the start for the Astros, his 12th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 2.38 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched.

The lefty's last time out came on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, when he went six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.

Valdez is aiming for his third quality start in a row.

Valdez will try to pitch five or more innings for his third straight start. He's averaging 6.5 frames per outing.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 5/27/2023 Athletics W 6-3 Away Framber Valdez Austin Pruitt 5/28/2023 Athletics W 10-1 Away Cristian Javier Ken Waldichuk 5/29/2023 Twins L 7-5 Home J.P. France Sonny Gray 5/30/2023 Twins W 5-1 Home Brandon Bielak Joe Ryan 5/31/2023 Twins L 8-2 Home Hunter Brown Louie Varland 6/1/2023 Angels - Home Framber Valdez Reid Detmers 6/2/2023 Angels - Home Cristian Javier Shohei Ohtani 6/3/2023 Angels - Home J.P. France Patrick Sandoval 6/4/2023 Angels - Home Brandon Bielak Griffin Canning 6/5/2023 Blue Jays - Away Hunter Brown Alek Manoah 6/6/2023 Blue Jays - Away Framber Valdez Kevin Gausman

