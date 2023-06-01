How to Watch the Astros vs. Angels Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 1
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Framber Valdez takes the mound for the Houston Astros on Thursday at Minute Maid Park against Brandon Drury and the Los Angeles Angels. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
Astros vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, June 1, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
Astros Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Astros are 20th in MLB action with 58 total home runs.
- Houston ranks 22nd in baseball with a .391 slugging percentage.
- The Astros' .243 batting average ranks 19th in the majors.
- Houston has the No. 20 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.5 runs per game (246 total runs).
- The Astros are 20th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .315.
- The Astros strike out 8.1 times per game, the seventh-fewest average in baseball.
- The 10 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Houston's pitching staff paces the majors.
- Houston's 3.27 team ERA leads all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Astros have the fourth-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.202).
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher
- Valdez makes the start for the Astros, his 12th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 2.38 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's last time out came on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, when he went six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
- Valdez is aiming for his third quality start in a row.
- Valdez will try to pitch five or more innings for his third straight start. He's averaging 6.5 frames per outing.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Astros Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/27/2023
|Athletics
|W 6-3
|Away
|Framber Valdez
|Austin Pruitt
|5/28/2023
|Athletics
|W 10-1
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|Ken Waldichuk
|5/29/2023
|Twins
|L 7-5
|Home
|J.P. France
|Sonny Gray
|5/30/2023
|Twins
|W 5-1
|Home
|Brandon Bielak
|Joe Ryan
|5/31/2023
|Twins
|L 8-2
|Home
|Hunter Brown
|Louie Varland
|6/1/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Framber Valdez
|Reid Detmers
|6/2/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Cristian Javier
|Shohei Ohtani
|6/3/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|J.P. France
|Patrick Sandoval
|6/4/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Brandon Bielak
|Griffin Canning
|6/5/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Hunter Brown
|Alek Manoah
|6/6/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Framber Valdez
|Kevin Gausman
