Chas McCormick Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Angels - June 1
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Thursday, Chas McCormick (batting .100 in his past 10 games) and the Houston Astros face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Reid Detmers. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Twins.
Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Chas McCormick At The Plate
- McCormick is hitting .209 with six doubles, four home runs and nine walks.
- McCormick has recorded a hit in 13 of 25 games this year (52.0%), including five multi-hit games (20.0%).
- He has gone deep in 16.0% of his games in 2023, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 32.0% of his games this season, McCormick has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 16.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In eight of 25 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|7
|.286
|AVG
|.233
|.474
|OBP
|.281
|.571
|SLG
|.400
|2
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|1
|3
|RBI
|6
|3/4
|K/BB
|10/2
|3
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|13
|7 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (46.2%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (15.4%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (38.5%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (15.4%)
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (23.1%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff is 14th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels have a 4.25 team ERA that ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to surrender 62 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
- Detmers (0-4) gets the starting nod for the Angels in his 10th start of the season. He has a 4.93 ERA in 45 2/3 innings pitched, with 58 strikeouts.
- The left-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Miami Marlins, when he went five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
- In nine games this season, the 23-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.93, with 11.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .280 against him.
