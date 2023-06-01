Kyle Tucker Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Angels - June 1
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Houston Astros, including Kyle Tucker (.200 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Reid Detmers and the Los Angeles Angels at Minute Maid Park, Thursday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Twins.
Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Kyle Tucker At The Plate
- Tucker is hitting .267 with 10 doubles, seven home runs and 25 walks.
- Tucker has gotten a hit in 35 of 54 games this year (64.8%), including 14 multi-hit games (25.9%).
- He has homered in seven games this year (13.0%), homering in 3.1% of his chances at the plate.
- Tucker has picked up an RBI in 40.7% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 16.7% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 18 of 54 games (33.3%), including multiple runs twice.
Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|18
|.246
|AVG
|.281
|.364
|OBP
|.347
|.415
|SLG
|.453
|5
|XBH
|5
|3
|HR
|3
|11
|RBI
|13
|12/12
|K/BB
|11/8
|2
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|26
|16 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|19 (73.1%)
|7 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (26.9%)
|9 (32.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (34.6%)
|4 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (11.5%)
|11 (39.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (42.3%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Angels' 4.25 team ERA ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Angels rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (62 total, 1.1 per game).
- Detmers gets the start for the Angels, his 10th of the season. He is 0-4 with a 4.93 ERA and 58 strikeouts through 45 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last pitched on Saturday against the Miami Marlins, when he went five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
- The 23-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.93, with 11.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents have a .280 batting average against him.
