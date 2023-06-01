The Houston Astros, including Kyle Tucker (.200 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Reid Detmers and the Los Angeles Angels at Minute Maid Park, Thursday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Twins.

Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023

Thursday, June 1, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Reid Detmers

Reid Detmers TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Kyle Tucker At The Plate

Tucker is hitting .267 with 10 doubles, seven home runs and 25 walks.

Tucker has gotten a hit in 35 of 54 games this year (64.8%), including 14 multi-hit games (25.9%).

He has homered in seven games this year (13.0%), homering in 3.1% of his chances at the plate.

Tucker has picked up an RBI in 40.7% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 16.7% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 18 of 54 games (33.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 18 .246 AVG .281 .364 OBP .347 .415 SLG .453 5 XBH 5 3 HR 3 11 RBI 13 12/12 K/BB 11/8 2 SB 3 Home Away 28 GP 26 16 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 19 (73.1%) 7 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (26.9%) 9 (32.1%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (34.6%) 4 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (11.5%) 11 (39.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (42.3%)

Angels Pitching Rankings