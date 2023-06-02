Alex Bregman Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Angels - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Alex Bregman (.488 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Houston Astros play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Shohei Ohtani. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 with two RBI against the Angels.
Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Bregman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Alex Bregman At The Plate
- Bregman has seven doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 29 walks while batting .247.
- Bregman will look to extend his eight-game hitting streak. He's batting .350 with one homer during his last games.
- Bregman has picked up a hit in 64.3% of his 56 games this season, with more than one hit in 25.0% of those games.
- He has homered in 12.5% of his games in 2023, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Bregman has had an RBI in 21 games this season (37.5%), including eight multi-RBI outings (14.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 48.2% of his games this year (27 of 56), with two or more runs five times (8.9%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|18
|.176
|AVG
|.242
|.265
|OBP
|.390
|.230
|SLG
|.455
|2
|XBH
|7
|1
|HR
|3
|4
|RBI
|12
|12/8
|K/BB
|5/16
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|27
|18 (62.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|18 (66.7%)
|6 (20.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (29.6%)
|15 (51.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (44.4%)
|4 (13.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (11.1%)
|9 (31.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|12 (44.4%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Angels have the 17th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.27).
- Angels pitchers combine to allow 62 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
- Ohtani (5-1) gets the starting nod for the Angels in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 2.91 ERA in 65 2/3 innings pitched, with 90 strikeouts.
- His last appearance came on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old's 2.91 ERA ranks 15th, .954 WHIP ranks second, and 12.5 K/9 ranks third.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.