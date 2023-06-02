Top Player Prop Bets for Astros vs. Angels on June 2, 2023
You can see player prop bet odds for Yordan Alvarez, Shohei Ohtani and others on the Houston Astros and Los Angeles Angels before their matchup at 8:10 PM ET on Friday at Minute Maid Park.
Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!
Astros vs. Angels Game Info
- When: Friday, June 2, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Houston Astros
Framber Valdez Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -110)
Valdez Stats
- Framber Valdez (5-4) will take to the mound for the Astros and make his 12th start of the season.
- He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.
- Valdez will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.
- Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 29-year-old's 2.38 ERA ranks fifth, 1.042 WHIP ranks 15th, and 9.6 K/9 ranks 26th.
Valdez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Athletics
|May. 27
|6.0
|4
|1
|1
|5
|3
|vs. Athletics
|May. 21
|9.0
|4
|0
|0
|7
|0
|vs. Cubs
|May. 15
|4.0
|7
|4
|4
|8
|2
|at Angels
|May. 9
|8.0
|3
|1
|1
|12
|0
|vs. Giants
|May. 3
|6.0
|5
|2
|2
|8
|2
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Framber Valdez's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Yordan Alvarez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Alvarez Stats
- Alvarez has 11 doubles, 14 home runs, 29 walks and 48 RBI (49 total hits).
- He has a slash line of .274/.389/.570 on the season.
Alvarez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Angels
|Jun. 1
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Twins
|May. 31
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Twins
|May. 30
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Twins
|May. 29
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|at Athletics
|May. 28
|2-for-5
|2
|2
|2
|8
Alex Bregman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
Bregman Stats
- Alex Bregman has seven doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 29 walks and 31 RBI (53 total hits). He's also swiped one base.
- He's slashing .247/.340/.386 on the season.
- Bregman heads into this matchup looking to extend his eight-game hit streak. During his last 10 outings he is batting .366 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and nine RBI.
Bregman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Angels
|Jun. 1
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|vs. Twins
|May. 31
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Twins
|May. 30
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
|vs. Twins
|May. 29
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Athletics
|May. 28
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Bet on player props for Yordan Alvarez, Alex Bregman or other Astros players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels
Shohei Ohtani Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
Ohtani Stats
- Ohtani has put up 58 hits with eight doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 24 walks. He has driven in 38 runs with seven stolen bases.
- He's slashed .267/.342/.530 so far this year.
- Ohtani has recorded a base hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with three home runs, a walk and five RBI.
Ohtani Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Astros
|Jun. 1
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at White Sox
|May. 31
|2-for-3
|3
|2
|4
|8
|0
|at White Sox
|May. 30
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at White Sox
|May. 29
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Marlins
|May. 28
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Mike Trout Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)
Trout Stats
- Mike Trout has 11 doubles, 13 home runs, 26 walks and 31 RBI (57 total hits).
- He's slashed .274/.369/.514 so far this season.
Trout Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Astros
|Jun. 1
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at White Sox
|May. 31
|1-for-3
|2
|1
|2
|4
|at White Sox
|May. 30
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at White Sox
|May. 29
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Marlins
|May. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Shohei Ohtani, Mike Trout or other Angels players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.