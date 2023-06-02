Jose Altuve Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Angels - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jose Altuve -- 1-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Shohei Ohtani on the hill, on June 2 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Angels.
Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Explore More About This Game
Jose Altuve At The Plate
- Altuve is hitting .316 with three doubles, two home runs and six walks.
- In 80.0% of his 10 games this season, Altuve has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
- He has homered in two of 10 games played this season, and in 4.5% of his plate appearances.
- In three games this year, Altuve has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In six games this year (60.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|4
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (100.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (75.0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (75.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (25.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (25.0%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
- The Angels have a 4.27 team ERA that ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to give up 62 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
- Ohtani makes the start for the Angels, his eighth of the season. He is 5-1 with a 2.91 ERA and 90 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the righty went six innings against the Miami Marlins, giving up one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (2.91), second in WHIP (.954), and third in K/9 (12.5).
