The Washington Mystics (2-2) clash with the Dallas Wings (3-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, June 2, 2023. The matchup airs on ION.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Wings vs. Mystics matchup in this article.

Wings vs. Mystics Game Info

  • Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ION
  • Location: Washington D.C.
  • Arena: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena

Wings vs. Mystics Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Mystics Moneyline Wings Moneyline
DraftKings Mystics (-7) 164.5 -280 +235
BetMGM Mystics (-7.5) 165.5 -275 +220
PointsBet Mystics (-6.5) 165.5 -300 +220
Tipico Mystics (-6.5) 163.5 -360 +210

Wings vs. Mystics Betting Trends

  • The Mystics put together a 16-10-0 record against the spread last season.
  • The Wings put together a 17-12-0 ATS record last season.
  • A total of 10 Mystics games last season went over the point total.
  • Wings games hit the over 18 out of 29 times last season.

