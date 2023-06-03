Astros vs. Angels Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 3
Saturday's contest features the Houston Astros (34-23) and the Los Angeles Angels (30-29) matching up at Minute Maid Park in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 4-3 win for the Astros according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 4:10 PM ET on June 3.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Cristian Javier (6-1) to the mound, while Patrick Sandoval (3-4) will get the nod for the Angels.
Astros vs. Angels Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Astros vs. Angels Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Astros 4, Angels 3.
Total Prediction for Astros vs. Angels
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
Astros Performance Insights
- The Astros have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.
- Houston and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Astros have won six of their last nine games against the spread.
- The Astros have been favorites in 41 games this season and won 24 (58.5%) of those contests.
- Houston has a record of 12-5, a 70.6% win rate, when favored by -185 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Astros have a 64.9% chance to win.
- Houston has scored the 16th-most runs in the majors this season with 257 (4.5 per game).
- The Astros have the top team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.21).
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 29
|Twins
|L 7-5
|J.P. France vs Sonny Gray
|May 30
|Twins
|W 5-1
|Brandon Bielak vs Joe Ryan
|May 31
|Twins
|L 8-2
|Hunter Brown vs Louie Varland
|June 1
|Angels
|W 5-2
|Ronel Blanco vs Reid Detmers
|June 2
|Angels
|W 6-2
|Framber Valdez vs -
|June 3
|Angels
|-
|Cristian Javier vs Patrick Sandoval
|June 4
|Angels
|-
|J.P. France vs Griffin Canning
|June 5
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Brandon Bielak vs Alek Manoah
|June 6
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Hunter Brown vs Kevin Gausman
|June 7
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Framber Valdez vs Chris Bassitt
|June 8
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Cristian Javier vs José Berríos
