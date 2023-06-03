Brandon Drury and the Los Angeles Angels hit the field on Saturday at Minute Maid Park against Cristian Javier, who will start for the Houston Astros. First pitch will be at 4:10 PM ET.

Astros vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros are 19th in MLB action with 60 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.

Houston ranks 18th in MLB, slugging .394.

The Astros have the 18th-ranked batting average in the league (.246).

Houston is the 16th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.5 runs per game (257 total).

The Astros are 20th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .316.

Astros hitters strike out eight times per game, the seventh-lowest average in baseball.

The pitching staff for Houston has a collective 9.9 K/9 to pace MLB.

Houston has the first-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.21).

The Astros have the fourth-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.213).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

Javier (6-1) takes the mound for the Astros in his 12th start of the season. He has a 2.97 ERA in 63 2/3 innings pitched, with 67 strikeouts.

In his most recent appearance on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, the righty went five innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.

Javier enters this game with six quality starts under his belt this season.

Javier will try to build on a 12-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 innings per appearance).

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 5/29/2023 Twins L 7-5 Home J.P. France Sonny Gray 5/30/2023 Twins W 5-1 Home Brandon Bielak Joe Ryan 5/31/2023 Twins L 8-2 Home Hunter Brown Louie Varland 6/1/2023 Angels W 5-2 Home Ronel Blanco Reid Detmers 6/2/2023 Angels W 6-2 Home Framber Valdez - 6/3/2023 Angels - Home Cristian Javier Patrick Sandoval 6/4/2023 Angels - Home J.P. France Griffin Canning 6/5/2023 Blue Jays - Away Brandon Bielak Alek Manoah 6/6/2023 Blue Jays - Away Hunter Brown Kevin Gausman 6/7/2023 Blue Jays - Away Framber Valdez Chris Bassitt 6/8/2023 Blue Jays - Away Cristian Javier José Berríos

