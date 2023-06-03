When the Houston Astros (34-23) and Los Angeles Angels (30-29) face off at Minute Maid Park on Saturday, June 3, Cristian Javier will get the ball for the Astros, while the Angels will send Patrick Sandoval to the hill. The game will start at 4:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Astros as -185 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Angels +150 moneyline odds. Houston (-1.5) is favored on the run line. The over/under for the matchup has been set at 8.5 runs.

Astros vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Javier - HOU (6-1, 2.97 ERA) vs Sandoval - LAA (3-4, 3.42 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Astros vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Have the desire to put money on the Astros' game against the Angels but aren't quite sure how to get started? We're here to help. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Astros (-185) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Astros to take down the Angels with those odds, and the Astros emerge with the victory, you'd get back $15.41.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Yordan Alvarez hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings) and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Astros vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have entered the game as favorites 41 times this season and won 24, or 58.5%, of those games.

The Astros have gone 12-5 (winning 70.6% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -185 or shorter.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Houston has a 64.9% chance to win.

The Astros played as the moneyline favorite in eight of their last 10 games, and finished 5-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Houston and its opponents combined to go over the total five times.

The Angels have been chosen as underdogs in 25 games this year and have walked away with the win 12 times (48%) in those games.

This will be the worst odds to win that sportsbooks have assigned the Angels this season with a +150 moneyline set for this game.

In six games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Angels had a record of 3-3.

Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +650 3rd 1st Win AL West -140 - 1st

Think the Astros can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Houston and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.