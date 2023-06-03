Chas McCormick Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Angels - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 3-for-4 in his last game, Chas McCormick and the Houston Astros take on the Los Angeles Angels (who will start Patrick Sandoval) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.
In his last appearance, he racked up three hits (going 3-for-4) against the Angels.
Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Chas McCormick At The Plate
- McCormick is hitting .233 with six doubles, four home runs and nine walks.
- McCormick has picked up a hit in 14 of 26 games this season, with multiple hits six times.
- In 15.4% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 4% of his trips to the plate.
- McCormick has picked up an RBI in 30.8% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 15.4% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least one run nine times this season (34.6%), including one multi-run game.
Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|7
|.286
|AVG
|.233
|.474
|OBP
|.281
|.571
|SLG
|.400
|2
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|1
|3
|RBI
|6
|3/4
|K/BB
|10/2
|3
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|13
|8 (61.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (46.2%)
|4 (30.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (15.4%)
|4 (30.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (38.5%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (15.4%)
|5 (38.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (23.1%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Angels have a 4.31 team ERA that ranks 17th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Angels rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (64 total, 1.1 per game).
- Sandoval (3-4) gets the starting nod for the Angels in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 3.42 ERA in 55 1/3 innings pitched, with 36 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the left-hander went six innings against the Miami Marlins, allowing two earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 26-year-old has a 3.42 ERA and 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .231 to his opponents.
