Top Player Prop Bets for Astros vs. Angels on June 4, 2023
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 5:50 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Shohei Ohtani and Yordan Alvarez are two of the players with prop bets for the taking when the Los Angeles Angels and the Houston Astros meet at Minute Maid Park on Sunday (first pitch at 2:10 PM ET).
Astros vs. Angels Game Info
- When: Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW
MLB Props Today: Houston Astros
Yordan Alvarez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Alvarez Stats
- Alvarez has 52 hits with 11 doubles, 15 home runs, 30 walks and 51 RBI.
- He's slashed .278/.391/.578 so far this year.
- Alvarez will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .222 with a home run, three walks and three RBI.
Alvarez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Angels
|Jun. 3
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Angels
|Jun. 2
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|2
|5
|vs. Angels
|Jun. 1
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Twins
|May. 31
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Twins
|May. 30
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
Alex Bregman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Bregman Stats
- Alex Bregman has recorded 55 hits with seven doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 34 walks. He has driven in 36 runs with one stolen base.
- He has a slash line of .251/.355/.402 so far this season.
- Bregman heads into this matchup looking to extend his 10-game hit streak. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .417 with two doubles, two home runs, six walks and 13 RBI.
Bregman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Angels
|Jun. 3
|1-for-1
|1
|1
|4
|4
|0
|vs. Angels
|Jun. 2
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Angels
|Jun. 1
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|vs. Twins
|May. 31
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Twins
|May. 30
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels
Shohei Ohtani Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Ohtani Stats
- Ohtani has 62 hits with nine doubles, three triples, 15 home runs, 25 walks and 40 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.
- He has a slash line of .274/.348/.540 on the season.
Ohtani Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Astros
|Jun. 3
|4-for-5
|2
|0
|2
|7
|0
|at Astros
|Jun. 2
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Astros
|Jun. 1
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at White Sox
|May. 31
|2-for-3
|3
|2
|4
|8
|0
|at White Sox
|May. 30
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
Mike Trout Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Trout Stats
- Mike Trout has 11 doubles, 13 home runs, 26 walks and 32 RBI (58 total hits).
- He's slashed .267/.360/.498 on the season.
Trout Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Astros
|Jun. 3
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Astros
|Jun. 2
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Astros
|Jun. 1
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at White Sox
|May. 31
|1-for-3
|2
|1
|2
|4
|at White Sox
|May. 30
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
