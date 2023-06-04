The Houston Astros (35-23) aim to finish off a sweep of a four-game series versus the Los Angeles Angels (30-30), at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send J.P. France (1-1) to the mound, while Griffin Canning (4-2) will take the ball for the Angels.

Astros vs. Angels Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: France - HOU (1-1, 4.00 ERA) vs Canning - LAA (4-2, 4.89 ERA)

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: J.P. France

The Astros will send France (1-1) to the mound for his sixth start this season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Monday, when he threw six innings against the Minnesota Twins, giving up four earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The 28-year-old has pitched in five games this season with an ERA of 4.00, a 3.25 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.296.

In five starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.

France has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

Angels Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Griffin Canning

Canning (4-2) takes the mound first for the Angels in his ninth start of the season. He has a 4.89 ERA in 42 1/3 innings pitched, with 39 strikeouts.

In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the righty went six innings against the Chicago White Sox, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.89, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings in eight games this season. Opponents have a .253 batting average against him.

Canning is trying to build upon a second-game quality start streak in this matchup.

Canning will look to build on a four-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.3 frames per outing).

Griffin Canning vs. Astros

He will match up with an Astros offense that ranks 19th in the league with 479 total hits (on a .248 batting average). The team also slugs a collective .398 (18th in the league) with 62 total home runs (18th in MLB play).

Canning has pitched 3 2/3 innings, giving up five earned runs on five hits while striking out three against the Astros this season.

