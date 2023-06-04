On Sunday, Jacob Meyers (.529 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Houston Astros face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Griffin Canning. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Angels.

Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Griffin Canning

Griffin Canning TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Jacob Meyers At The Plate

Meyers is hitting .243 with eight doubles, a triple, five home runs and 13 walks.

Meyers has recorded a hit in 26 of 42 games this season (61.9%), including nine multi-hit games (21.4%).

He has homered in 11.9% of his games this season, and 3.1% of his chances at the plate.

Meyers has driven home a run in 11 games this season (26.2%), including more than one RBI in 11.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

In 17 games this year (40.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 13 .200 AVG .304 .273 OBP .347 .340 SLG .413 3 XBH 5 2 HR 0 6 RBI 5 18/5 K/BB 12/2 0 SB 1 Home Away 23 GP 19 13 (56.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (68.4%) 4 (17.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (26.3%) 9 (39.1%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (42.1%) 4 (17.4%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.3%) 5 (21.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (31.6%)

