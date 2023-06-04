Yainer Diaz -- with a slugging percentage of .481 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Los Angeles Angels, with Griffin Canning on the mound, on June 4 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Angels.

Yainer Diaz Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Angels Starter: Griffin Canning

Griffin Canning TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Discover More About This Game

Yainer Diaz At The Plate

Diaz is batting .231 with three doubles, two home runs and two walks.

Diaz has picked up a hit in 12 of 23 games this season, with multiple hits three times.

He has hit a long ball in two of 23 games played this season, and in 2.8% of his plate appearances.

Diaz has had an RBI in six games this season.

He has scored in 10 games this year (43.5%), but has had no multi-run games.

Yainer Diaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 9 .231 AVG .214 .313 OBP .226 .308 SLG .286 1 XBH 2 0 HR 0 1 RBI 2 3/1 K/BB 8/1 0 SB 0 Home Away 9 GP 14 5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (50.0%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (7.1%) 6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (28.6%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.1%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (21.4%)

Angels Pitching Rankings