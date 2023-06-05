Monday's game between the Toronto Blue Jays (33-27) and the Houston Astros (35-24) at Rogers Centre has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Blue Jays securing the victory. Game time is at 7:07 PM ET on June 5.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Blue Jays will send Alek Manoah (1-6) to the mound, while Brandon Bielak (2-2) will get the nod for the Astros.

Astros vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, June 5, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET

Monday, June 5, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario How to Watch on TV: SNET

SNET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Astros vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Blue Jays 6, Astros 5.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Blue Jays

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Discover More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

The Astros are underdogs for the first time in a while, as they have not been listed as underdogs in their last 10 games.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

The Astros are 7-3-0 against the runline over their past 10 matchups.

The Astros have come away with seven wins in the 12 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, Houston has won four of eight games when listed as at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The Astros have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Averaging 4.5 runs per game (267 total), Houston is the 14th-highest scoring team in MLB.

The Astros have a 3.24 ERA as a team, best in baseball.

Astros Schedule