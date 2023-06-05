Daulton Varsho and the Toronto Blue Jays will square off against the Houston Astros and Alex Bregman on Monday at 7:07 PM ET, at Rogers Centre.

Astros vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, June 5, 2023

Monday, June 5, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV Channel: SNET

SNET Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Discover More About This Game

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros' 63 home runs rank 19th in Major League Baseball.

Houston is 19th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .396 this season.

The Astros' .246 batting average ranks 18th in the league this season.

Houston ranks 14th in the majors with 267 total runs scored this season.

The Astros have an on-base percentage of .318 this season, which ranks 19th in the league.

The Astros have shown patience at the plate this season with the fifth-best rate of strikeouts per game (eight) among MLB offenses.

Houston has a 9.8 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, first-best in baseball.

Houston has the first-best ERA (3.24) in the majors this season.

The Astros have a combined WHIP of just 1.213 as a pitching staff, which is the third-best in baseball this season.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

The Astros will hand the ball to Brandon Bielak (2-2) for his sixth start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed three hits in 5 2/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins.

None of Bielak's five starts this season have met the criteria for a quality start.

Bielak has four starts in a row of five innings or more.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 5/31/2023 Twins L 8-2 Home Hunter Brown Louie Varland 6/1/2023 Angels W 5-2 Home Ronel Blanco Reid Detmers 6/2/2023 Angels W 6-2 Home Framber Valdez - 6/3/2023 Angels W 9-6 Home Cristian Javier Patrick Sandoval 6/4/2023 Angels L 2-1 Home J.P. France Griffin Canning 6/5/2023 Blue Jays - Away Brandon Bielak Alek Manoah 6/6/2023 Blue Jays - Away Hunter Brown Kevin Gausman 6/7/2023 Blue Jays - Away Ronel Blanco Chris Bassitt 6/8/2023 Blue Jays - Away Framber Valdez José Berríos 6/9/2023 Guardians - Away Cristian Javier Logan Allen 6/10/2023 Guardians - Away J.P. France Triston McKenzie

