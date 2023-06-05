How to Watch the Astros vs. Blue Jays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 5
Daulton Varsho and the Toronto Blue Jays will square off against the Houston Astros and Alex Bregman on Monday at 7:07 PM ET, at Rogers Centre.
Astros vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, June 5, 2023
- Time: 7:07 PM ET
- TV Channel: SNET
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- Venue: Rogers Centre
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- Venue: Rogers Centre
Astros Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Astros' 63 home runs rank 19th in Major League Baseball.
- Houston is 19th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .396 this season.
- The Astros' .246 batting average ranks 18th in the league this season.
- Houston ranks 14th in the majors with 267 total runs scored this season.
- The Astros have an on-base percentage of .318 this season, which ranks 19th in the league.
- The Astros have shown patience at the plate this season with the fifth-best rate of strikeouts per game (eight) among MLB offenses.
- Houston has a 9.8 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, first-best in baseball.
- Houston has the first-best ERA (3.24) in the majors this season.
- The Astros have a combined WHIP of just 1.213 as a pitching staff, which is the third-best in baseball this season.
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Astros will hand the ball to Brandon Bielak (2-2) for his sixth start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed three hits in 5 2/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins.
- None of Bielak's five starts this season have met the criteria for a quality start.
- Bielak has four starts in a row of five innings or more.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Astros Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/31/2023
|Twins
|L 8-2
|Home
|Hunter Brown
|Louie Varland
|6/1/2023
|Angels
|W 5-2
|Home
|Ronel Blanco
|Reid Detmers
|6/2/2023
|Angels
|W 6-2
|Home
|Framber Valdez
|-
|6/3/2023
|Angels
|W 9-6
|Home
|Cristian Javier
|Patrick Sandoval
|6/4/2023
|Angels
|L 2-1
|Home
|J.P. France
|Griffin Canning
|6/5/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Brandon Bielak
|Alek Manoah
|6/6/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Hunter Brown
|Kevin Gausman
|6/7/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Ronel Blanco
|Chris Bassitt
|6/8/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Framber Valdez
|José Berríos
|6/9/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|Logan Allen
|6/10/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|J.P. France
|Triston McKenzie
