Bo Bichette and the Toronto Blue Jays (33-27) clash with Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros (35-24) in the series opener at Rogers Centre on Monday, June 5. The game will start at 7:07 PM ET.

The Astros are listed as +100 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the Blue Jays (-120). Toronto (-1.5) is the favorite on the run line. The over/under is 10 runs for the contest (with -115 odds to go over and -105 odds to go under).

Astros vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, June 5, 2023

Monday, June 5, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV: SNET

SNET Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Probable Pitchers: Alek Manoah - TOR (1-6, 5.46 ERA) vs Brandon Bielak - HOU (2-2, 3.19 ERA)

Astros vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Astros vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

The Blue Jays have been favorites in 38 games this season and won 22 (57.9%) of those contests.

The Blue Jays have gone 19-15 (winning 55.9% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Toronto has a 54.5% chance to win.

The Blue Jays have a 5-1 record across the six games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Toronto combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total three times.

The Astros have been chosen as underdogs in 12 games this year and have walked away with the win seven times (58.3%) in those games.

The Astros have a win-loss record of 4-4 when favored by +100 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

Oddsmakers have not installed the Astros as underdogs in any of their last 10 games.

In the last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Astros vs. Blue Jays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Alex Bregman 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+145) Kyle Tucker 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+145) José Abreu 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+155) Mauricio Dubon 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+230) Yordan Alvarez 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+145)

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +650 3rd 1st Win AL West -175 - 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.