Mauricio Dubon Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Blue Jays - June 5
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 3:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mauricio Dubon -- 1-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Alek Manoah on the hill, on June 5 at 7:07 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Angels.
Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Monday, June 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Mauricio Dubon At The Plate
- Dubon is hitting .294 with 10 doubles, a triple, a home run and eight walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 22nd, his on-base percentage ranks 100th, and he is 127th in the league in slugging.
- Dubon has picked up a hit in 75.6% of his 45 games this season, with more than one hit in 31.1% of them.
- He has hit a home run in only one game this season.
- Dubon has driven in a run in nine games this season (20.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored at least once 24 times this season (53.3%), including seven games with multiple runs (15.6%).
Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|16
|.226
|AVG
|.343
|.234
|OBP
|.371
|.242
|SLG
|.463
|1
|XBH
|7
|0
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|3
|7/1
|K/BB
|9/2
|1
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|23
|16 (72.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|18 (78.3%)
|6 (27.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (34.8%)
|10 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|14 (60.9%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (4.3%)
|3 (13.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (26.1%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff is fourth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.79 team ERA that ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (78 total, 1.3 per game).
- Manoah (1-6 with a 5.46 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 13th of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance came on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he tossed four innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 5.46, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .269 batting average against him.
