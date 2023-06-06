Kevin Gausman gets the nod for the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday at Rogers Centre against Jeremy Pena and the Houston Astros. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET in this second game of a four-game series.

Astros vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV Channel: SNET

SNET Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros rank 16th in Major League Baseball with 67 home runs.

Houston ranks 15th in the majors with a .404 team slugging percentage.

The Astros' .250 batting average ranks 14th in the league this season.

Houston has scored 278 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.

The Astros have an on-base percentage of .320 this season, which ranks 17th in the league.

The Astros rank seventh in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of eight whiffs per contest.

Houston strikes out 9.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, first-best in MLB.

Houston has pitched to a 3.25 ERA this season, which ranks first in baseball.

The Astros have a combined 1.217 WHIP as a pitching staff, fourth-lowest in MLB.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

The Astros' Hunter Brown (5-2) will make his 12th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up five earned runs in 4 2/3 innings pitched on Thursday in his last outing, a matchup with the Minnesota Twins.

In 11 starts this season, he's earned five quality starts.

Brown has made six starts of five or more innings in 11 chances this season, and averages 5.6 frames when he pitches.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 6/1/2023 Angels W 5-2 Home Ronel Blanco Reid Detmers 6/2/2023 Angels W 6-2 Home Framber Valdez - 6/3/2023 Angels W 9-6 Home Cristian Javier Patrick Sandoval 6/4/2023 Angels L 2-1 Home J.P. France Griffin Canning 6/5/2023 Blue Jays W 11-4 Away Brandon Bielak Alek Manoah 6/6/2023 Blue Jays - Away Hunter Brown Kevin Gausman 6/7/2023 Blue Jays - Away Ronel Blanco Chris Bassitt 6/8/2023 Blue Jays - Away Framber Valdez José Berríos 6/9/2023 Guardians - Away Cristian Javier Logan Allen 6/10/2023 Guardians - Away J.P. France Triston McKenzie 6/11/2023 Guardians - Away Brandon Bielak Shane Bieber

