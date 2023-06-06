Chas McCormick -- with a slugging percentage of .531 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Kevin Gausman on the mound, on June 6 at 7:07 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Blue Jays.

Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

Rogers Centre

Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman

Kevin Gausman TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Chas McCormick At The Plate

McCormick has seven doubles, five home runs and 10 walks while batting .235.

McCormick has picked up a hit in 51.7% of his 29 games this season, with more than one hit in 24.1% of them.

He has gone deep in 17.2% of his games in 2023 (five of 29), and 4.5% of his trips to the plate.

McCormick has an RBI in nine of 29 games this year, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 11 of 29 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 7 .286 AVG .233 .474 OBP .281 .571 SLG .400 2 XBH 3 1 HR 1 3 RBI 6 3/4 K/BB 10/2 3 SB 1 Home Away 15 GP 14 9 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (42.9%) 5 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (14.3%) 5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (42.9%) 3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (14.3%) 6 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (21.4%)

