Bo Bichette and the Toronto Blue Jays will take the field against the Houston Astros and Corey Julks at Rogers Centre on Wednesday at 7:07 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros' 68 home runs rank 16th in Major League Baseball.

Houston is 17th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .401 this season.

The Astros rank 15th in MLB with a .248 team batting average.

Houston has scored 279 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.

The Astros have the 18th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.318).

The Astros have shown patience at the plate this season with the eighth-best rate of strikeouts per game (8.1) among MLB offenses.

Houston has a 9.7 K/9 rate this season as a staff, which is best in baseball.

Houston pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.27 ERA this year, first-best in baseball.

The Astros have a combined WHIP of just 1.217 as a pitching staff, which is the fourth-best in baseball this season.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

Ronel Blanco will take to the mound for the Astros, his second start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Friday against the Los Angeles Angels, throwing 5 1/3 innings and giving up two earned runs.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 6/2/2023 Angels W 6-2 Home Framber Valdez - 6/3/2023 Angels W 9-6 Home Cristian Javier Patrick Sandoval 6/4/2023 Angels L 2-1 Home J.P. France Griffin Canning 6/5/2023 Blue Jays W 11-4 Away Brandon Bielak Alek Manoah 6/6/2023 Blue Jays L 5-1 Away Hunter Brown Kevin Gausman 6/7/2023 Blue Jays - Away Ronel Blanco Chris Bassitt 6/8/2023 Blue Jays - Away Framber Valdez José Berríos 6/9/2023 Guardians - Away Cristian Javier Logan Allen 6/10/2023 Guardians - Away J.P. France Triston McKenzie 6/11/2023 Guardians - Away Brandon Bielak Shane Bieber 6/13/2023 Nationals - Home Hunter Brown Patrick Corbin

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.