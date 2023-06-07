Bam Adebayo and the rest of the Miami Heat take the court versus the Denver Nuggets in the NBA Playoffs on Wednesday, at 8:30 PM ET.

Adebayo totaled 21 points, nine rebounds, four assists and two blocks in his last game, which ended in a 111-108 win versus the Nuggets.

Let's look at Adebayo's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you select good wagers.

Bam Adebayo Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 18.5 20.4 17.4 Rebounds 9.5 9.2 9.5 Assists 3.5 3.2 4.1 PRA 32.5 32.8 31 PR 28.5 29.6 26.9



Heat vs Nuggets Additional Info

Bam Adebayo Insights vs. the Nuggets

Adebayo has taken 14.9 shots per game this season and made eight per game, which account for 15.9% and 18.7%, respectively, of his team's total.

Adebayo's Heat average 99.2 possessions per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams, while the Nuggets are one of the league's slowest with 99.5 possessions per contest.

The Nuggets concede 112.5 points per contest, eighth-ranked in the league.

The Nuggets concede 40.8 rebounds per contest, best in the NBA.

The Nuggets are the 15th-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 25.7 assists per contest.

Bam Adebayo vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 6/4/2023 40 21 9 4 0 2 0 6/1/2023 40 26 13 5 0 0 0 2/13/2023 34 19 2 2 0 1 2 12/30/2022 30 22 7 2 0 2 4

