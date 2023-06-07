On Wednesday, Yainer Diaz (.375 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 75 points above season-long percentage) and the Houston Astros face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Bassitt. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up two extra-base hits (4-for-5 with two doubles) against the Blue Jays.

Yainer Diaz Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt

Chris Bassitt TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Yainer Diaz At The Plate

Diaz has six doubles, three home runs and two walks while hitting .284.

Diaz will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .533 with two homers over the course of his last games.

In 56.0% of his 25 games this season, Diaz has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in three games this year (12.0%), homering in 3.8% of his trips to the plate.

Diaz has driven in a run in seven games this season (28.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored in 12 games this year (48.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Yainer Diaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 9 .231 AVG .214 .313 OBP .226 .308 SLG .286 1 XBH 2 0 HR 0 1 RBI 2 3/1 K/BB 8/1 0 SB 0 Home Away 10 GP 15 6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (53.3%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (13.3%) 7 (70.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (33.3%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.7%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (20.0%)

