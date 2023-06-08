The Houston Astros will look to Alex Bregman for continued success at the plate when they hit the field against Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday.

Astros vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Thursday, June 8, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Explore More About This Game

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros are 15th in MLB action with 69 total home runs.

Houston is 17th in MLB, slugging .399.

The Astros are 15th in MLB with a .247 batting average.

Houston ranks 13th in runs scored with 281 (4.5 per game).

The Astros rank 20th in MLB with a .316 on-base percentage.

Astros batters strike out 8.1 times per game, the seventh-fewest strikeouts in the majors.

The pitching staff for Houston has a collective 9.6 K/9, the first-best in the majors.

Houston's 3.27 team ERA ranks first among all MLB pitching staffs.

Astros pitchers combine for the No. 4 WHIP in MLB (1.220).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

Framber Valdez makes the start for the Astros, his 13th of the season. He is 6-4 with a 2.16 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 79 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Saturday, the left-hander went seven scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Angels while surrendering five hits.

Valdez is aiming for his fourth straight quality start.

Valdez is seeking his fourth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.6 frames per appearance on the mound.

In three of his 12 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 6/3/2023 Angels W 9-6 Home Cristian Javier Patrick Sandoval 6/4/2023 Angels L 2-1 Home J.P. France Griffin Canning 6/5/2023 Blue Jays W 11-4 Away Brandon Bielak Alek Manoah 6/6/2023 Blue Jays L 5-1 Away Hunter Brown Kevin Gausman 6/7/2023 Blue Jays L 3-2 Away Ronel Blanco Chris Bassitt 6/8/2023 Blue Jays - Away Framber Valdez José Berríos 6/9/2023 Guardians - Away Cristian Javier Logan Allen 6/10/2023 Guardians - Away J.P. France Triston McKenzie 6/11/2023 Guardians - Away Brandon Bielak Shane Bieber 6/13/2023 Nationals - Home Hunter Brown Patrick Corbin 6/14/2023 Nationals - Home Ronel Blanco Josiah Gray

