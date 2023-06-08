On Thursday, Chas McCormick (.548 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Houston Astros face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Berrios. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Thursday, June 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos

José Berríos TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Chas McCormick At The Plate

McCormick has seven doubles, five home runs and 10 walks while hitting .228.

McCormick has recorded a hit in 15 of 30 games this year (50.0%), including seven multi-hit games (23.3%).

In five games this season, he has hit a long ball (16.7%, and 4.3% of his trips to the dish).

In nine games this year (30.0%), McCormick has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (16.7%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least one run 11 times this year (36.7%), including one multi-run game.

Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 7 .286 AVG .233 .474 OBP .281 .571 SLG .400 2 XBH 3 1 HR 1 3 RBI 6 3/4 K/BB 10/2 3 SB 1 Home Away 15 GP 15 9 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (40.0%) 5 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (13.3%) 5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (40.0%) 3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (13.3%) 6 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (20.0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings