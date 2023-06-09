Alex Bregman Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Guardians - June 9
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 3:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, Alex Bregman (.583 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Houston Astros face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Allen. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Blue Jays.
Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Logan Allen
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Explore More About This Game
Alex Bregman At The Plate
- Bregman has an OPS of .751, fueled by an OBP of .348 and a team-best slugging percentage of .403 this season.
- Bregman has gotten a hit in 41 of 62 games this season (66.1%), with multiple hits on 15 occasions (24.2%).
- He has hit a home run in 14.5% of his games in 2023, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 38.7% of his games this year, Bregman has notched at least one RBI. In nine of those games (14.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 46.8% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (8.1%).
Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|18
|.176
|AVG
|.242
|.265
|OBP
|.390
|.230
|SLG
|.455
|2
|XBH
|7
|1
|HR
|3
|4
|RBI
|12
|12/8
|K/BB
|5/16
|0
|SB
|0
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians' 3.77 team ERA ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Guardians allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (60 total, one per game).
- Allen (3-2 with a 2.76 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Guardians, his ninth of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins, when the lefty threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 2.76, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opposing hitters have a .264 batting average against him.
