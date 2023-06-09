Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians will hit the field against the Houston Astros and starter Cristian Javier on Friday. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET at Progressive Field.

Astros vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Explore More About This Game

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 14th in MLB play with 70 total home runs.

Houston is 17th in MLB with a .398 slugging percentage.

The Astros have the 17th-ranked batting average in the league (.246).

Houston ranks 15th in runs scored with 283 (4.5 per game).

The Astros are 20th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .315.

The Astros strike out eight times per game to rank seventh in MLB.

The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Houston's pitching staff ranks first in the majors.

Houston has the first-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.27).

Astros pitchers combine for the No. 5 WHIP in the majors (1.220).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

Javier (7-1 with a 2.84 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Astros, his 13th of the season.

The righty's last time out was on Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.

Javier enters this outing with seven quality starts under his belt this year.

Javier is aiming for his 13th straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.8 frames per appearance on the mound.

He has not had an appearance so far in which he did not give up at least one earned run.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 6/4/2023 Angels L 2-1 Home J.P. France Griffin Canning 6/5/2023 Blue Jays W 11-4 Away Brandon Bielak Alek Manoah 6/6/2023 Blue Jays L 5-1 Away Hunter Brown Kevin Gausman 6/7/2023 Blue Jays L 3-2 Away Ronel Blanco Chris Bassitt 6/8/2023 Blue Jays L 3-2 Away Framber Valdez José Berríos 6/9/2023 Guardians - Away Cristian Javier Logan Allen 6/10/2023 Guardians - Away J.P. France Triston McKenzie 6/11/2023 Guardians - Away Brandon Bielak Shane Bieber 6/13/2023 Nationals - Home Hunter Brown Jake Irvin 6/14/2023 Nationals - Home Ronel Blanco Patrick Corbin 6/15/2023 Nationals - Home Framber Valdez Josiah Gray

