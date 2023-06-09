How to Watch the Astros vs. Guardians Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 9
Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians will hit the field against the Houston Astros and starter Cristian Javier on Friday. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET at Progressive Field.
Astros vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Astros Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Astros average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 14th in MLB play with 70 total home runs.
- Houston is 17th in MLB with a .398 slugging percentage.
- The Astros have the 17th-ranked batting average in the league (.246).
- Houston ranks 15th in runs scored with 283 (4.5 per game).
- The Astros are 20th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .315.
- The Astros strike out eight times per game to rank seventh in MLB.
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Houston's pitching staff ranks first in the majors.
- Houston has the first-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.27).
- Astros pitchers combine for the No. 5 WHIP in the majors (1.220).
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher
- Javier (7-1 with a 2.84 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Astros, his 13th of the season.
- The righty's last time out was on Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.
- Javier enters this outing with seven quality starts under his belt this year.
- Javier is aiming for his 13th straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.8 frames per appearance on the mound.
- He has not had an appearance so far in which he did not give up at least one earned run.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Astros Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/4/2023
|Angels
|L 2-1
|Home
|J.P. France
|Griffin Canning
|6/5/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 11-4
|Away
|Brandon Bielak
|Alek Manoah
|6/6/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 5-1
|Away
|Hunter Brown
|Kevin Gausman
|6/7/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 3-2
|Away
|Ronel Blanco
|Chris Bassitt
|6/8/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 3-2
|Away
|Framber Valdez
|José Berríos
|6/9/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|Logan Allen
|6/10/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|J.P. France
|Triston McKenzie
|6/11/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Brandon Bielak
|Shane Bieber
|6/13/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Hunter Brown
|Jake Irvin
|6/14/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Ronel Blanco
|Patrick Corbin
|6/15/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Framber Valdez
|Josiah Gray
