Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros (36-27) will face off against Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians (29-33) at Progressive Field on Friday, June 9. First pitch is set for 7:10 PM ET.

The Guardians have been listed as -105 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the Astros (-115). The over/under for the matchup is set at 8 runs.

Astros vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Cristian Javier - HOU (7-1, 2.84 ERA) vs Logan Allen - CLE (3-2, 2.76 ERA)

Astros vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Read More About This Game

Astros vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have won 25, or 56.8%, of the 44 games they've played as favorites this season.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Astros have gone 25-19 (56.8%).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Houston has a 53.5% chance to win.

The Astros were the moneyline favorite for six of their last 10 games, and they finished 3-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Houston and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Guardians have come away with 12 wins in the 26 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Guardians have a win-loss record of 11-13 when favored by -105 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Guardians have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Astros vs. Guardians Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jose Altuve 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+165) José Abreu 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+145) Kyle Tucker 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+145) Alex Bregman 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+160) Jeremy Pena 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+200)

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +700 4th 1st Win AL West -155 - 1st

