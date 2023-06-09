Catherine McNally has reached the Libema Open round of 16 and will face Celine Naef. McNally's odds are +900 to win this tournament at Autotron Rosmalen.

McNally at the 2023 Libema Open

Next Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Tournament Dates: June 9-18

June 9-18 Venue: Autotron Rosmalen

Autotron Rosmalen Location: Rosmalen, Netherlands

Rosmalen, Netherlands Court Surface: Grass

McNally's Next Match

After getting past Katie Volynets 6-2, 6-1 in the round of 32, McNally will play Naef in the round of 16 on Thursday, June 15 at 4:00 AM ET.

McNally is currently listed at -350 to win her next matchup against Naef.

McNally Stats

McNally beat Volynets 6-2, 6-1 on Tuesday in the Round of 32.

In 16 tournaments over the past year, McNally is yet to win a title, and her overall record is 16-16.

In two tournaments on grass over the past 12 months, McNally has gone 1-2.

Over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), McNally has played 32 matches and 22.9 games per match.

McNally, over the past 12 months, has played three matches on grass, and 23.0 games per match.

When it comes to serve/return winning percentages over the past year, McNally has won 62.7% of her games on serve, and 41.3% on return.

McNally has claimed 57.7% of her service games on grass over the past year and 34.6% of her return games.

