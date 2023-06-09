Jacob Meyers Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Guardians - June 9
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 3:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jacob Meyers -- with a slugging percentage of .514 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Cleveland Guardians, with Logan Allen on the hill, on June 9 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Blue Jays.
Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Logan Allen
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Jacob Meyers At The Plate
- Meyers is hitting .253 with eight doubles, a triple, six home runs and 13 walks.
- Meyers has gotten a hit in 28 of 46 games this season (60.9%), with multiple hits on 10 occasions (21.7%).
- In six games this year, he has homered (13.0%, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish).
- In 12 games this season (26.1%), Meyers has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (13.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 18 games this season (39.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|13
|.200
|AVG
|.304
|.273
|OBP
|.347
|.340
|SLG
|.413
|3
|XBH
|5
|2
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|5
|18/5
|K/BB
|12/2
|0
|SB
|1
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff ranks 27th in the league with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.77).
- The Guardians give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (60 total, one per game).
- Allen (3-2 with a 2.76 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Guardians, his ninth of the season.
- The left-hander's last appearance was on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins, when he went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.76, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents have a .264 batting average against him.
