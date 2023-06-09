The Viking Open Nottingham field is shrinking in Nottingham, United Kingdom, as Magdalena Frech plays in a quarterfinal against Jodie Anna Burrage. Frech's odds are +1100 to win this tournament at Nottingham Tennis Centre.

Frech at the 2023 Viking Open Nottingham

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals

Nottingham Tennis Centre

Nottingham, United Kingdom

Grass

Frech's Next Match

Frech will face Burrage in the quarterfinals on Friday, June 16 at 5:00 AM ET, after getting past Lin Zhu in the last round 6-2, 6-4.

Frech Stats

In the Round of 16 on Wednesday, Frech beat No. 39-ranked Zhu, 6-2, 6-4.

Frech is 27-24 over the past 12 months, with zero tournament titles.

Frech is 5-3 on grass over the past 12 months.

Frech has played 20.8 games per match in her 51 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces.

On grass, Frech has played eight matches over the past 12 months, and she has totaled 21.4 games per match while winning 53.8% of games.

Over the past 12 months, Frech has won 63.5% of her service games, and she has won 35.8% of her return games.

Over the past 12 months, in terms of serve/return winning percentages on grass, Frech has won 70.1% of her games on serve and 36.9% on return.

