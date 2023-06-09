Mauricio Dubon -- 3-for-4 with a double in his last game -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Logan Allen on the mound, on June 9 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double) against the Blue Jays.

Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Logan Allen

Logan Allen TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Mauricio Dubon At The Plate

Dubon is batting .304 with 11 doubles, a triple, two home runs and eight walks.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 10th, his on-base percentage ranks 80th, and he is 102nd in the league in slugging.

Dubon will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .409 with one homer during his last outings.

Dubon has reached base via a hit in 37 games this year (of 48 played), and had multiple hits in 16 of those games.

In 48 games played this season, he has homered in just two of them.

In 10 games this year, Dubon has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In 26 of 48 games this year, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.

Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 26 .282 AVG .321 .300 OBP .357 .318 SLG .472 3 XBH 11 0 HR 2 4 RBI 7 9/3 K/BB 17/5 1 SB 2

Guardians Pitching Rankings