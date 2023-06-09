The Dallas Wings (4-3) welcome in the Phoenix Mercury (1-4) after victories in three straight home games. The contest begins at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, June 9, 2023.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Wings vs. Mercury matchup.

Wings vs. Mercury Game Info

  • Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ION
  • Location: Arlington, Texas
  • Arena: College Park Center

Wings vs. Mercury Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Wings Moneyline Mercury Moneyline
DraftKings Wings (-4.5) 168.5 -205 +175 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Wings (-5.5) 168.5 -210 +170 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Wings (-4.5) 167.5 -210 +160 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Wings (-4.5) 167.5 -180 +145 Bet on this game with Tipico

Wings vs. Mercury Betting Trends

  • The Wings have a record of 2-3-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Mercury have a record of 1-3-0 against the spread this year.
  • Dallas has covered the spread once when favored by 4.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).
  • Phoenix has not covered the spread this year (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs.
  • A total of three out of the Wings' games this season have gone over the point total.
  • A total of three Mercury games this season have hit the over.

