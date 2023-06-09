The New York Liberty versus the Atlanta Dream is one of five solid options on today's WNBA slate.

Today's WNBA Games

The Atlanta Dream play host to the New York Liberty

The Liberty take to the home court of the Dream on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ION

ION Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

ATL Record: 2-3

2-3 NYL Record: 4-2

4-2 ATL Stats: 83.6 PPG (third in WNBA), 81.8 Opp. PPG (sixth)

83.6 PPG (third in WNBA), 81.8 Opp. PPG (sixth) NYL Stats: 80.0 PPG (ninth in WNBA), 76.3 Opp. PPG (second)

Players to Watch

ATL Key Player: Rhyne Howard (17.2 PPG, 5.2 RPG, 3.0 APG)

Rhyne Howard (17.2 PPG, 5.2 RPG, 3.0 APG) NYL Key Player: Breanna Stewart (23.7 PPG, 10.5 RPG, 3.5 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -7

-7 NYL Odds to Win: -327

-327 ATL Odds to Win: +253

+253 Total: 163 points

The Minnesota Lynx play the Indiana Fever

The Fever look to pull off a road win at the Lynx on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ION

ION Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

MIN Record: 1-6

1-6 IND Record: 1-5

1-5 MIN Stats: 78.6 PPG (10th in WNBA), 86.4 Opp. PPG (ninth)

78.6 PPG (10th in WNBA), 86.4 Opp. PPG (ninth) IND Stats: 80.8 PPG (seventh in WNBA), 86.7 Opp. PPG (11th)

Players to Watch

MIN Key Player: Napheesa Collier (18.6 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 2.6 APG)

Napheesa Collier (18.6 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 2.6 APG) IND Key Player: Aliyah Boston (15.8 PPG, 6.5 RPG, 1.7 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -3

-3 MIN Odds to Win: -158

-158 IND Odds to Win: +132

+132 Total: 162 points

The Dallas Wings host the Phoenix Mercury

The Mercury hit the road the Wings on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ION

Fubo Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

DAL Record: 4-3

4-3 PHO Record: 1-4

1-4 DAL Stats: 84.9 PPG (second in WNBA), 83.7 Opp. PPG (seventh)

84.9 PPG (second in WNBA), 83.7 Opp. PPG (seventh) PHO Stats: 80.4 PPG (eighth in WNBA), 86.6 Opp. PPG (10th)

Players to Watch

DAL Key Player: Satou Sabally (22.4 PPG, 10.6 RPG, 3.0 APG)

Satou Sabally (22.4 PPG, 10.6 RPG, 3.0 APG) PHO Key Player: Brittney Griner (22.4 PPG, 7.8 RPG, 1.8 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -5

-5 DAL Odds to Win: -210

-210 PHO Odds to Win: +171

+171 Total: 168 points

The Seattle Storm play host to the Washington Mystics

The Mystics go on the road to face the Storm on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ION

ION Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

SEA Record: 1-4

1-4 WAS Record: 3-3

3-3 SEA Stats: 76.8 PPG (11th in WNBA), 88.2 Opp. PPG (12th)

76.8 PPG (11th in WNBA), 88.2 Opp. PPG (12th) WAS Stats: 76.5 PPG (12th in WNBA), 75.8 Opp. PPG (first)

Players to Watch

SEA Key Player: Jewell Loyd (28.0 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 3.4 APG)

Jewell Loyd (28.0 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 3.4 APG) WAS Key Player: Elena Delle Donne (19.8 PPG, 7.0 RPG, 2.8 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -12.5

-12.5 WAS Odds to Win: -760

-760 SEA Odds to Win: +514

+514 Total: 156.5 points

The Los Angeles Sparks take on the Chicago Sky

The Sky travel to face the Sparks on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ION

Fubo Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

LAS Record: 3-3

3-3 CHI Record: 5-3

5-3 LAS Stats: 83.0 PPG (fourth in WNBA), 83.7 Opp. PPG (seventh)

83.0 PPG (fourth in WNBA), 83.7 Opp. PPG (seventh) CHI Stats: 81.3 PPG (fifth in WNBA), 79.9 Opp. PPG (fifth)

Players to Watch

LAS Key Player: Nneka Ogwumike (20.6 PPG, 9.2 RPG, 3.2 APG)

Nneka Ogwumike (20.6 PPG, 9.2 RPG, 3.2 APG) CHI Key Player: Kahleah Copper (18.0 PPG, 5.4 RPG, 2.0 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -3.5

-3.5 LAS Odds to Win: -150

-150 CHI Odds to Win: +125

+125 Total: 159 points

