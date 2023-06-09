On Friday, Yainer Diaz (.355 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 66 points above season-long percentage) and the Houston Astros face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Allen. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Yainer Diaz Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Logan Allen

Logan Allen TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Yainer Diaz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Yainer Diaz At The Plate

Diaz has six doubles, three home runs and two walks while batting .273.

In 53.8% of his games this year (14 of 26), Diaz has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (19.2%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a home run in 11.5% of his games in 2023, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.

Diaz has driven in a run in seven games this year (26.9%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored in 12 of 26 games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Yainer Diaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 16 .333 AVG .240 .367 OBP .245 .630 SLG .380 4 XBH 5 2 HR 1 4 RBI 3 4/1 K/BB 10/1 0 SB 0

Guardians Pitching Rankings