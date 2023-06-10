Astros vs. Guardians Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 10
Saturday's game features the Houston Astros (36-28) and the Cleveland Guardians (30-33) clashing at Progressive Field in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 3-2 victory for the Astros according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET on June 10.
The Guardians will give the ball to Triston McKenzie and the Astros will turn to J.P. France (1-1, 3.44 ERA).
Astros vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSGL
Astros vs. Guardians Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Astros 3, Guardians 2.
Total Prediction for Astros vs. Guardians
- Total Prediction: Under 8 runs
Astros Performance Insights
- In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Astros have posted a mark of 1-2.
- In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Houston and its foes are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Astros' ATS record is 4-2-0 over their previous 10 contests (six of those games had runlines set by sportsbooks).
- The Astros have been underdogs in 15 games this season and have come away with the win eight times (53.3%) in those contests.
- Houston has been listed as an underdog of +125 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Astros have a 44.4% chance of pulling out a win.
- Averaging 4.6 runs per game (292 total), Houston is the 13th-highest scoring team in MLB.
- The Astros have pitched to a 3.31 ERA this season, which ranks first in baseball.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 5
|@ Blue Jays
|W 11-4
|Brandon Bielak vs Alek Manoah
|June 6
|@ Blue Jays
|L 5-1
|Hunter Brown vs Kevin Gausman
|June 7
|@ Blue Jays
|L 3-2
|Ronel Blanco vs Chris Bassitt
|June 8
|@ Blue Jays
|L 3-2
|Framber Valdez vs José Berríos
|June 9
|@ Guardians
|L 10-9
|Cristian Javier vs Logan Allen
|June 10
|@ Guardians
|-
|J.P. France vs Triston McKenzie
|June 11
|@ Guardians
|-
|Brandon Bielak vs Shane Bieber
|June 13
|Nationals
|-
|Hunter Brown vs Jake Irvin
|June 14
|Nationals
|-
|Ronel Blanco vs Patrick Corbin
|June 15
|Nationals
|-
|Framber Valdez vs Josiah Gray
|June 16
|Reds
|-
|Cristian Javier vs Andrew Abbott
